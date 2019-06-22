Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.91 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

In related news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $4,784,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,120,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 395,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $15,103,956.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 914,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,883,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,477 shares of company stock worth $21,843,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 3,293.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,979,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,062,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 495,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Lease by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,210,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

