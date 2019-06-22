Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.26 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.85.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred S. Robertson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $54,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,953.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,692 shares of company stock worth $282,399. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,125 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 243,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

