Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells $150,080.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $150,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $40.10 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,026.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,689 shares of the software’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,988 shares of the software’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.