Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Altus Group stock opened at C$32.15 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$21.67 and a 1-year high of C$32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Mcsweeney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.55, for a total transaction of C$59,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,000,774.17.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

