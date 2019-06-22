Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $57,485.10 in Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $57,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,192.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, March 29th, Christopher Day sold 1,886 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $81,286.60.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $44.45 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ambarella by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,373 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,826,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 210,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 156,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.