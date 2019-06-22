Ambrosus (AMB) Hits Market Cap of $6.17 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.17 million and $837,208.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00362199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.02103462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00136863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gatecoin, Coinrail, HitBTC, RightBTC, Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

