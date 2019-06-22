American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,300 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,272,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:AEL opened at $26.82 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 741.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $275,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $2,277,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,650,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 105,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 333,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 132,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

