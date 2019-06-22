American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXP. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.43.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $124.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $126.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,861,060 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

