American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 127,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

AMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on American National BankShares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 31.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

