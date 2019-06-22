American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $111.21

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.21 and last traded at $112.74, with a volume of 129760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.76.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.70.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Insurance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,700,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American National Insurance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,166,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American National Insurance by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 250,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 71,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American National Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,037,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American National Insurance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,207,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

