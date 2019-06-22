American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.00 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $9.01 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $517.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.08.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.55%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,884.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,880. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

