Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $118.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 31,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $3,129,020.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,555.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $982,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,365.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,656 shares of company stock worth $9,939,777 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 820.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.