Analysts Expect Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NASDAQ:PZG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NASDAQ:PZG) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Paramount Gold Nevada’s earnings. Paramount Gold Nevada posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paramount Gold Nevada.

Shares of PZG stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,803. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its principal project is the Sleeper gold project comprising 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

