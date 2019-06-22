Analysts Set Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price at $24.78

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.78.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Buckingham Research downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adient to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,939. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.83. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1,406.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 553,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 516,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 13.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.