Analyzing Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and IDT (NASDAQ:IDT)

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A IDT 0.74% 28.95% 3.14%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $442.00 million 2.42 $3.97 million $0.10 269.00 IDT $1.55 billion 0.14 $5.19 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series C and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IDT beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services. The net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services, which support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and cable telephony services. The company is also involved in the provision of offers local/long distance residential phone services under the brand name IDT America. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

