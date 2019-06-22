Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $10,188,196.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $96,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,343 shares of company stock valued at $16,927,360. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,593,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 146,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

