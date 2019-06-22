Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMP. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Armata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54).

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

