Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $84.09.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $79,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,188,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,539 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,305.4% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 57,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 212,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

