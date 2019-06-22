ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,400

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,469.81 ($58.41).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,950 ($38.55) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,580 ($85.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that ASOS will post 8124.6445986 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,722 ($48.63), for a total transaction of £15,260,200 ($19,940,154.19).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

