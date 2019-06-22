Atheios Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $222.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Atheios has a market cap of $9,523.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 70.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

