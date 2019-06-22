Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of AY stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $221.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is presently 371.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

