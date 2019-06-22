Barclays Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €11.30 ($13.14) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €9.65 ($11.22) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($13.26) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.25 ($11.92).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.93 ($11.54) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.