Barclays Lowers Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 4,500 ($58.80).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised Intercontinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,275 ($55.86) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,368.42 ($70.15) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,981.25 ($65.09).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,132 ($67.06) on Tuesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,260 ($68.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

