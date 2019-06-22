Barclays Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Innogy (ETR:IGY)

Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Innogy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.63 ($42.60).

IGY stock opened at €41.96 ($48.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Innogy has a fifty-two week low of €36.41 ($42.34) and a fifty-two week high of €41.85 ($48.66). The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.87.

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

