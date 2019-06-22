Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) Releases Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.05 million. Barnes & Noble had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.11%. Barnes & Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Barnes & Noble stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.67. Barnes & Noble has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Barnes & Noble alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum set a $7.00 price target on Barnes & Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Gabelli cut Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.71 in a report on Thursday.

About Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.