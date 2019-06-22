Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAMXF. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.29.

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.51 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

