Beazley’s (BEZ) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEZ. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 622 ($8.13) to GBX 616 ($8.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614.63 ($8.03).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 548 ($7.16) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 484.20 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.81.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total value of £15,180 ($19,835.36). Also, insider John Reizenstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 559 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £55,900 ($73,043.25).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

