BidaskClub Lowers 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on 8X8 from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut 8X8 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of EGHT opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $25.35.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $797,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,375,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,516,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,795,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 326,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 488,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

