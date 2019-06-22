BidaskClub Upgrades BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BMC Stock to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $825.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 3.40%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,800. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 81.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

