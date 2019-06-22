BidaskClub Upgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Hold

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $24.97 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $34,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,287.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $342,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.