BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $210.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $216.47.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $670,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,305. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

