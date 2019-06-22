BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $17.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research firms have commented on BLFS. BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 7,088 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $126,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,446.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 39,883 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $764,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 195,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 276,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,892. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.