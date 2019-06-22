BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Short Interest Up 12.0% in May

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 290,100 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $58.43 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.30.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioSpecifics Technologies news, insider Patrick M. Caldwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,583 shares of company stock worth $2,309,328 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 60,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $85.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

