Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland Sells 11,952 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 11,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $1,152,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.45. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,470,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,271,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

