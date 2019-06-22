Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of BOOT opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.29 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,680,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

