Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,138.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on FATE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

FATE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 1,093,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,083. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,661.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 8,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $138,107.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,483.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $627,527 in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after acquiring an additional 791,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

