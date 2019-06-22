Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) PT at $29.08

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.08.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,354,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,647,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 191,268 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after buying an additional 239,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

