Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $63.20

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,310. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -741.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $4,283,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $519,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,290. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

