Buckingham Research Cuts HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Price Target to $46.00

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HDS. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HD Supply from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.72.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 44,167 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,906,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in HD Supply in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 610.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HD Supply by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 36.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

