Burst (BURST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.51 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, C-CEX and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $108,318.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,047,210,793 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

