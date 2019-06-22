CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 122,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of HGSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. 474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520. CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 3.08.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

