Canfor (TSE:CFP) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$11.00.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.80.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$10.84 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$8.55 and a 1-year high of C$33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

