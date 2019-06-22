Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paylocity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.07.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.97, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $757,690.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $4,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 868,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,574,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,192 shares of company stock worth $27,120,606. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Paylocity by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.