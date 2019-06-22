CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 96,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 405,415 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Sunday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $10,313,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $12,947,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $6,538,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $2,990,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

