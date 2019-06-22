Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. First Analysis reissued an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Catalent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.14.

NYSE CTLT opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. Catalent has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter L. Buzy acquired 44,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $2,008,285.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $444,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,542,845. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,503,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Catalent by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,925,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,918,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,144,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 834,939 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.