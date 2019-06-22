Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,721 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3,307.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,029,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,840,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $17,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,551,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,798,000 after acquiring an additional 417,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

