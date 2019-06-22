CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Separately, Stephens lowered CBTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of CBTX opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. CBTX has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $730.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). CBTX had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CBTX by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CBTX by 371,300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of CBTX by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

