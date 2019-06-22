CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE CEPU opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $160.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $3,046,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

