Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 23.53%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.58 per share, with a total value of $25,759.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 696,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,647,462.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $46,159.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 687,825 shares in the company, valued at $49,764,138.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,045. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

