Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,673.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $202,486 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

